Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, considered that the "Al-Aqsa Flood battle" has changed the face of the region and marked the beginning of the end for the longest occupation in modern history.



He stated that the battle will not subside and will intensify to eliminate oppression and aggression.



Abu Ubaida affirmed in an audio message on Friday that the losses among the Israeli captives are significant, and those who remain are living in extremely difficult conditions.



He added, "Our fighters inflict severe losses on the enemy, and what we broadcast in terms of announcements and scenes is part of what our fighters execute in the field. We choose not to announce some operations for security reasons or complex field conditions."



"Our fighters in all infiltration areas engage in heroic battles with different tactics and appropriate weapons. Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Zionist soldier leaves the Gaza Strip," he concluded.