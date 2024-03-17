Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17 | 13:17
High views
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu&#39;s decision clashes with Defense Minister&#39;s strategy
2min
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

To ensure progress in the prisoner exchange negotiations, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant disagreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on Saturday.

Netanyahu had decided to postpone the War Cabinet and the expanded Cabinet meeting until Sunday evening, consequently delaying the arrival of the negotiating delegation to Qatar until Monday.

Gallant convened a meeting without Netanyahu's knowledge, involving Mossad, Shin Bet (Israeli security agency), the military, and security officials to formulate ideas to advance negotiations in Qatar.

On the anniversary of Israeli soldiers' deaths, Gallant reiterated his stance of not missing any opportunity to secure the return of Israeli prisoners, whether through a deal or military operations.

Israeli discord arose when Netanyahu announced delegating the expanded Cabinet to discuss the terms of the deal instead of the War Cabinet. Netanyahu knew that the expanded Cabinet included right-wing ministers who originally opposed the deal.

Meanwhile, the negotiating delegation heading to Doha on Monday will focus on fundamental disagreements, primarily regarding Hamas' demands, including the return of Gaza residents to the northern part of the Strip, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the corridor crossing the Strip, and the number of Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and their identities.

Hamas demands, in exchange for releasing the five female soldiers in its custody, the release of 250 prisoners, including 150 categorized by Israel as heavy prisoners, among them Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, and 100 others.

The deal will be implemented over 42 days, with the last week reserved for negotiating the second phase.

In parallel, internal division persists between officials and Israeli society, with protests and demonstrations against decisions related to the deal and escalating tensions toward a battle in Rafah until negotiations resume in Qatar.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Political

Rift

Netanyahu

Decision

Defense

Minister

Strategy

Gallant

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
