Mikati Discusses Results of Ministerial Meeting at UN Security Council with Bou Habib

Lebanon News
2024-01-29 | 03:50
High views
LBCI

0min


Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed on Monday with the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, the outcomes of the ministerial meeting held by the UN Security Council in New York regarding the current situation in the Middle East.

Bou Habib briefed Mikati on the meetings and encounters he held, notably with Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the reactions to the speech he delivered.

"I told the attendees that there is a historic opportunity for sustainable calm on the southern borders of Lebanon, and Lebanon does not want war, nor has it ever sought it," Bou Habib told Mikati.

He also emphasized that "Lebanon's vision for achieving security and sustainable stability in southern Lebanon is based on the comprehensive and full implementation of Resolution 1701, within an integrated framework with clear and declared international guarantees."

Lebanon News

Mikati

Bou Habib

UN

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
