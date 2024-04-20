Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister

2024-04-20 | 00:21
Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister
2min
Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss Iran's actions in the Middle East, other regional threats, and aid into Gaza, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin discussed "the importance of increasing and sustaining" the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, including via a new route from Ashdod Port in Israel, the Pentagon said.

Israel recently reopened the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and allowed the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel after US President Joe Biden threatened to impose conditions on support for Israel unless it took steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel has faced growing international calls to do more to help civilians in Gaza, where nearly all of the 2.3 million population is displaced and the enclave also suffers widespread hunger.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that food trucks entered the blockaded Gaza Strip from Ashdod Port for the first time since the government approved the opening of the port to aid shipments.

The Pentagon said Austin and Gallant discussed what it called "destabilizing actions" from Iran in the Middle East. Over the weekend, Iran launched, opens new tab hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Lloyd Austin

Israel

Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant

Iran

Middle East

Aid

Gaza

Pentagon

