Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17 | 13:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With the increase in the public sector, attention has turned to Lebanon's private sector.

In numbers, the minimum wage in the private sector is set to double from LBP 9 million to 18 million.

Additionally, transportation allowances, which currently stand at around LBP 11 million monthly, will contribute to private sector employees now earning a minimum of $324, compared to approximately $400 in the public sector.

Moreover, educational scholarships for private sector employees will increase from LBP 6 million to 12 million for those with children in private schools and from LBP 2 million to 4 million for those attending public schools.

These increases will be announced next Tuesday during a meeting between the Labor Ministry and representatives of employers and workers, following an agreement among all concerned parties.

However, will employers formally declare these new salaries to Social Security and factor them into end-of-service compensations?

Here lies the problem: the majority of companies either evade declaring to social security or understate the actual salaries, partly to reduce subscription costs and partly because they lack trust in the system.

According to Social Security's numbers, only 10% are being reported, which has led to significant revenue losses for Social Security and hindered its ability to increase social benefits.

Social security sources emphasize the need for this 10% compliance rate to increase to at least 50%, coinciding with the raise in the minimum wage. This would enable the institution to enhance its healthcare coverage from the current 40-50% to 80-90%, restoring levels seen before the 2019 crisis.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Social

Security

Reforms

Private

Sector

Wages

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-29

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16

Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16

Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20

Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More