Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



With cheers of joy, a Sudanese broadcaster expressed her happiness at the Sudanese army's takeover of the Radio and Television building in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, two weeks ago.



Contrary to this scene, there is an initiative to halt the ongoing war that has been raging there since April last year between the Sudanese army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Dagalo.



Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok spearheads this initiative and brings together Sudanese professionals. According to the Saudi magazine's website, the initiative consists of three sections:



The first section, titled "Principles and Foundations of a Comprehensive Solution," details that governance in Sudan will be civilian, democratic, and federal. A unified army will be established, and a comprehensive national dialogue will be held without excluding anyone.



The second section concerns ceasing hostilities and facilitating humanitarian aid, with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Egypt involved.

This agreement is valid for sixty days and can be extended until a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached.



The third and final section is the political process, which begins immediately upon signing the ceasefire agreement, and the transitional period lasts for ten years.



According to some observers, this initiative receives support from international and Arab parties, particularly from the United States, whose envoy met with Hamdok a week ago.



However, where does Iran stand on this initiative, especially since, according to Bloomberg, it supports the Sudanese army with drones?



Several parties have rejected this initiative, so what about the main players, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces?



The timing of this initiative comes as the battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces intensify. Will we witness a ceasefire soon after the bloody fighting?