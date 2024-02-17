News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
World News
2024-02-17 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
The Sudanese army has claimed its first major advance in 10 months of war, regaining control of part of the city of Omdurman from the Rapid Support Forces.
The army said late on Friday it had succeeded in connecting its two main bases in the city, prompting celebrations among soldiers and local residents.
The Rapid Support Forces denied the army had advanced. "The army has turned to propaganda as it is on the verge of defeat," the RSF media office said in a statement.
The RSF has been fighting the army for control of Sudan since April in a war that has killed thousands, displaced almost 8 million, and sparked warnings of famine.
Soon after war broke out, the RSF took control of most of the capital Khartoum, its sister cities Bahri and Omdurman, and most of the territory in the western Kordofan and Darfur regions.
The army held on to most of its bases in the capital but had not made major advances until the start of the year, when residents reported it was making greater use of drones.
That appeared to help the army push out of its strongholds around bases in the north and south of the city and create a band of control across the length of the capital.
The RSF maintains control of areas in the east of Omdurman as well as the wide Ombada district that connects the capital to the western regions, and residents say it has snipers stationed along key routes.
Despite a two-week internet blackout, images emerged from the city showing civilians and soldiers celebrating.
Residents of Omdurman, Khartoum and other cities say the RSF has forced them out of their homes, looted belongings, and raped women. The force is accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and ethnic cleansing in West Darfur state by the U.S.
The army, which has carried a broad campaign of air strikes, is also accused of war crimes. The army and the RSF deny the accusations. The RSF says rogue actors will be brought to justice.
In the Fiteihab district, which has seen food stocks dwindle under the RSF's siege of the nearby army engineering corps base, one resident said trucks had started entering.
"We are finally starting to regain some hope," he said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Sudan
War
Omdurman
Rapid Support Forces
Next
Ukrainian forces shot three Russian warplanes, air force chief says
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-13
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland
World News
2024-02-13
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland
0
World News
2024-02-07
UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees
World News
2024-02-07
UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees
0
Middle East News
2024-01-31
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
Middle East News
2024-01-31
UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people
0
World News
2024-01-22
EU adopts sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan war
World News
2024-01-22
EU adopts sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
0
Middle East News
08:58
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
08:58
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
0
World News
07:56
Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case
World News
07:56
Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
World News
2023-09-18
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
World News
2023-09-18
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
2
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
3
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
4
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
5
Lebanon News
04:48
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
Lebanon News
04:48
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
6
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
7
Lebanon News
06:51
LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys
Lebanon News
06:51
LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys
8
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More