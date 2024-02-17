Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war

World News
2024-02-17 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war

The Sudanese army has claimed its first major advance in 10 months of war, regaining control of part of the city of Omdurman from the Rapid Support Forces.

The army said late on Friday it had succeeded in connecting its two main bases in the city, prompting celebrations among soldiers and local residents.

The Rapid Support Forces denied the army had advanced. "The army has turned to propaganda as it is on the verge of defeat," the RSF media office said in a statement.

The RSF has been fighting the army for control of Sudan since April in a war that has killed thousands, displaced almost 8 million, and sparked warnings of famine.

Soon after war broke out, the RSF took control of most of the capital Khartoum, its sister cities Bahri and Omdurman, and most of the territory in the western Kordofan and Darfur regions.

The army held on to most of its bases in the capital but had not made major advances until the start of the year, when residents reported it was making greater use of drones.

That appeared to help the army push out of its strongholds around bases in the north and south of the city and create a band of control across the length of the capital.

The RSF maintains control of areas in the east of Omdurman as well as the wide Ombada district that connects the capital to the western regions, and residents say it has snipers stationed along key routes.

Despite a two-week internet blackout, images emerged from the city showing civilians and soldiers celebrating.

Residents of Omdurman, Khartoum and other cities say the RSF has forced them out of their homes, looted belongings, and raped women. The force is accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and ethnic cleansing in West Darfur state by the U.S.

The army, which has carried a broad campaign of air strikes, is also accused of war crimes. The army and the RSF deny the accusations. The RSF says rogue actors will be brought to justice.

In the Fiteihab district, which has seen food stocks dwindle under the RSF's siege of the nearby army engineering corps base, one resident said trucks had started entering.

"We are finally starting to regain some hope," he said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Sudan

War

Omdurman

Rapid Support Forces

LBCI Next
Ukrainian forces shot three Russian warplanes, air force chief says
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

UN: War in Sudan causes displacement of 'approximately eight million' people

LBCI
World News
2024-01-22

EU adopts sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:43

Britain says it will take action over Navalny death

LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen

LBCI
World News
07:56

Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:48

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More