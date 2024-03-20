Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In an escalating move to pressure towards completing the prisoner exchange deal, families of these prisoners closed down the main Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv, raising banners carrying images of members of the war cabinet with the inscription "You are responsible ... they will not return from Qatar without a deal."



The families' action followed information that negotiations are difficult and may take weeks, requiring concessions from both Israel and Hamas. This comes simultaneously with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that he will not accept the equation of "all for all."



According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel's red lines, especially those related to rejecting the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip and the identities of prisoners serving life sentences, have been conveyed to Hamas leadership in Gaza. Now, everyone waits for a response from Yahya Sinwar.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army intensified the search for Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and other leaders in the military wing of Hamas, conducting targeted operations in Rafah without an official announcement, accompanied by a plan for deployment for this purpose.

Amidst disagreements over the Rafah file, two delegations from Israel head to Washington:



The first includes Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the second comprises a team of senior officials led by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzahi Hanegbi.



Information suggests that the delegations will not discuss Israel's plan in Rafah but alternative US plans for the Rafah battle, which they will be asked to implement.



Given Netanyahu's continued stubbornness regarding the deal and Rafah, officials call for every effort to avoid deepening tension with Washington, especially during the expected US Secretary of State visit to Tel Aviv on Friday.





