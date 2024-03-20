News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-20 | 12:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In an escalating move to pressure towards completing the prisoner exchange deal, families of these prisoners closed down the main Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv, raising banners carrying images of members of the war cabinet with the inscription "You are responsible ... they will not return from Qatar without a deal."
The families' action followed information that negotiations are difficult and may take weeks, requiring concessions from both Israel and Hamas. This comes simultaneously with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that he will not accept the equation of "all for all."
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel's red lines, especially those related to rejecting the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip and the identities of prisoners serving life sentences, have been conveyed to Hamas leadership in Gaza. Now, everyone waits for a response from Yahya Sinwar.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army intensified the search for Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and other leaders in the military wing of Hamas, conducting targeted operations in Rafah without an official announcement, accompanied by a plan for deployment for this purpose.
Amidst disagreements over the Rafah file, two delegations from Israel head to Washington:
The first includes Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the second comprises a team of senior officials led by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzahi Hanegbi.
Information suggests that the delegations will not discuss Israel's plan in Rafah but alternative US plans for the Rafah battle, which they will be asked to implement.
Given Netanyahu's continued stubbornness regarding the deal and Rafah, officials call for every effort to avoid deepening tension with Washington, especially during the expected US Secretary of State visit to Tel Aviv on Friday.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Hamas
Palestine
Next
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-17
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
Press Highlights
2024-03-17
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Evolving Security Dynamics: Palestinian Groups Step Up to Protect Aid Convoys in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Sudanese Army Takeover and Peace Initiative: A Complex Landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
0
World News
2023-12-26
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
World News
2023-12-26
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
Lebanon News
07:58
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
2
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
Press Highlights
02:16
Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment
3
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
4
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
Press Highlights
01:40
Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit
5
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
Press Highlights
04:22
Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
7
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
8
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Press Highlights
04:10
Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More