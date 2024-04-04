Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

2024-04-04 | 11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
331 martyrs, 947 wounded, and 91,000 displaced individuals - this is the cost of the confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood clashes.

The Lebanese government presented these figures in the presence of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, dozens of Arab and foreign ambassadors, and representatives of international organizations. 

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, emphasized that Lebanon needs $72 million by the end of June to meet the needs of the displaced, including shelter, food, clothing, drinking water, healthcare, education, and cash assistance. However, only $16 million is currently available through United Nations agencies.

Lebanon officially informed the ambassadors that the southern war caused damage to 790 hectares of agricultural land, with 72% of farmers losing their income. It also damaged nine water and two health facilities and closed 72 public and private schools.

The participating ambassadors and diplomats recorded the information and observations. Still, none of them committed to any assistance pending the preparation of reports to be submitted to their governments, which are expected to decide whether to respond or reject.

The government failed to obtain any commitments from the ambassadors of donor countries to finance humanitarian needs, especially since among these countries, led by the United States and European countries, some hold Hezbollah responsible for the war in the south and demand before any humanitarian or non-humanitarian step, the implementation of Resolution 1701.

This as the Lebanese authorities will not cease urging the international community to respond to their requests for assistance to the displaced in the south, especially since the need will be greater if the war continues in the coming months and expands.

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake
