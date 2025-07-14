Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, US envoy visits Kyiv

World News
14-07-2025 | 05:56
High views
Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, US envoy visits Kyiv
Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, US envoy visits Kyiv

Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg began talks in Kyiv on Monday on security and sanctions against Russia after the U.S. president said he would send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine.

In a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Trump was also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons, American news website Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying.

Trump's moves underline his growing disenchantment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in U.S.-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia's more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was expected to meet Kellogg in the Ukrainian capital, wants more defensive capabilities to fend off intense missile and drone attacks from Russia, which holds about one-fifth of Ukraine, is advancing in the east and shows no sign of abandoning its main war goals.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Patriot Missiles

Ukraine

US

Envoy

Kyiv

