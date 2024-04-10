A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Mohammed Sarur, a notable figure in money exchange according to his family, recently vanished under mysterious circumstances.



Since 2019, the US has sanctioned him for allegedly moving tens of millions of dollars from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force to Hamas's military wing, the Izz-Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, via Hezbollah.



Sarur's disappearance followed a call from a woman in Beit Merri concerning a money exchange, indicating he might have been deceived into a trap.



Information available to LBCI reveals that Sarur was formerly employed in Islamic banking at Qardh al-Hasan and resided in the southern suburbs.



Initial reports suggest that last Thursday, he received a call from a woman in Beit Merri wanting to exchange money.



Allegedly, this led him to be duped into transferring funds. He left with a significant amount of money, after which all contact was lost, according to his family.



Upon reporting his disappearance, security authorities launched an investigation, leading the Information Branch to discover his body in a Beit Merri villa.



A coroner’s examination determined that Sarur died from multiple gunshot wounds. Prosecutor Ghassan Khoury has since requested further forensic analysis to elucidate certain details concerning Sarur’s demise.



Judicial sources indicate that the murder was executed with a high degree of organization and professionalism, noting the absence of surveillance DVR cameras and fingerprints at the scene.



Additionally, the villa was leased under various names, none of whom have been traceable since the murder.



The phone number used to contact Sarur is now out of service.



Investigations are still in preliminary stages, with efforts focusing on analyzing area surveillance footage and communications.



Field sources have suggested Mossad's involvement, considering Israel's view of Sarur as a principal financial conduit to Hamas.



The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Mossad has targeted Sarur since 2018.