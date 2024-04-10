Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur&#39;s Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Mohammed Sarur, a notable figure in money exchange according to his family, recently vanished under mysterious circumstances. 

Since 2019, the US has sanctioned him for allegedly moving tens of millions of dollars from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force to Hamas's military wing, the Izz-Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, via Hezbollah.

Sarur's disappearance followed a call from a woman in Beit Merri concerning a money exchange, indicating he might have been deceived into a trap.

Information available to LBCI reveals that Sarur was formerly employed in Islamic banking at Qardh al-Hasan and resided in the southern suburbs.

Initial reports suggest that last Thursday, he received a call from a woman in Beit Merri wanting to exchange money. 

Allegedly, this led him to be duped into transferring funds. He left with a significant amount of money, after which all contact was lost, according to his family.

Upon reporting his disappearance, security authorities launched an investigation, leading the Information Branch to discover his body in a Beit Merri villa.

A coroner’s examination determined that Sarur died from multiple gunshot wounds. Prosecutor Ghassan Khoury has since requested further forensic analysis to elucidate certain details concerning Sarur’s demise.

Judicial sources indicate that the murder was executed with a high degree of organization and professionalism, noting the absence of surveillance DVR cameras and fingerprints at the scene.

Additionally, the villa was leased under various names, none of whom have been traceable since the murder. 

The phone number used to contact Sarur is now out of service.

Investigations are still in preliminary stages, with efforts focusing on analyzing area surveillance footage and communications. 

Field sources have suggested Mossad's involvement, considering Israel's view of Sarur as a principal financial conduit to Hamas. 

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Mossad has targeted Sarur since 2018.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Mossad

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Sanctions

Hamas

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-27

Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-31

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-23

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-06

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
World News
12:14

Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:16

Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More