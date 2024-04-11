A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Amos Hochstein, the Senior Advisor to US President Joe Biden, did not delve into the specifics of the settlement process underway between Hezbollah and Israel in the border region of southern Lebanon. However, in a meeting with members of the American Task Force on Lebanon organized by ATFL Vice President Najad Fares, he presented the broad outlines of the settlement.



These discussions focus on achieving stability and facilitating the return of tens of thousands of Lebanese and Israelis displaced from border areas. The settlement also seeks to resolve disputes along the land border, involving the international community in economic development in southern Lebanon, enhance support and funding to enable the displaced to return and bolster the Lebanese army's presence south of the Litani River.



Participants in the meeting sensed that nothing concrete could be achieved before reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They also noted that talks were still in the initial stages, with uncertainty about whether Hezbollah would withdraw from the border area.



The Americans have received Israeli consent for a strong Lebanese army presence south of the Litani, but the army insists on reaching a political agreement before taking this step. The Americans are also aware that Israel might request further guarantees.



The situation in Lebanon, ranging from the southern conflict to the presidency and the efforts of the Quintet, was the focus of discussions between Hochstein and French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited Washington in the first week of this month.



According to available information, Le Drian will continue his consultations next week in several regional capitals and may visit Lebanon at the end of the month.



Le Drian's movements will coincide with the resumption of the Quintet Committee's meetings in Beirut with parliamentary blocs next week.

The most notable of these meetings will be with the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, the Hezbollah bloc. It is yet to be determined which ambassadors will participate; it is confirmed that US Ambassador Lisa Johnson will not attend, and attention will be focused on whether Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari will participate.