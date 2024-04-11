News
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11 | 11:24
Share
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Amos Hochstein, the Senior Advisor to US President Joe Biden, did not delve into the specifics of the settlement process underway between Hezbollah and Israel in the border region of southern Lebanon. However, in a meeting with members of the American Task Force on Lebanon organized by ATFL Vice President Najad Fares, he presented the broad outlines of the settlement.
These discussions focus on achieving stability and facilitating the return of tens of thousands of Lebanese and Israelis displaced from border areas. The settlement also seeks to resolve disputes along the land border, involving the international community in economic development in southern Lebanon, enhance support and funding to enable the displaced to return and bolster the Lebanese army's presence south of the Litani River.
Participants in the meeting sensed that nothing concrete could be achieved before reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They also noted that talks were still in the initial stages, with uncertainty about whether Hezbollah would withdraw from the border area.
The Americans have received Israeli consent for a strong Lebanese army presence south of the Litani, but the army insists on reaching a political agreement before taking this step. The Americans are also aware that Israel might request further guarantees.
The situation in Lebanon, ranging from the southern conflict to the presidency and the efforts of the Quintet, was the focus of discussions between Hochstein and French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited Washington in the first week of this month.
According to available information, Le Drian will continue his consultations next week in several regional capitals and may visit Lebanon at the end of the month.
Le Drian's movements will coincide with the resumption of the Quintet Committee's meetings in Beirut with parliamentary blocs next week.
The most notable of these meetings will be with the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, the Hezbollah bloc. It is yet to be determined which ambassadors will participate; it is confirmed that US Ambassador Lisa Johnson will not attend, and attention will be focused on whether Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari will participate.
News Bulletin Reports
US
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Iran
Israel
Next
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
0
Lebanon News
Recommended For You
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Videos
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Sports News
0
Sports News
0
Lebanon News
Most read
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Middle East News
World News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
