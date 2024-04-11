Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

2024-04-11 | 11:31
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
2min
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine  

Israel has heightened its preparedness in anticipation of a potential Iranian attack. 

The Israeli Air Force has increased its readiness and training, including joint exercises with the Cypriot Air Force, which involve aerial refueling and striking specific long-range strategic targets.

Amid ongoing coordination between officials in Tel Aviv and Washington regarding how to handle attacks on Israel using ballistic missiles, drones, and guided missiles, the Commander of US Central Command in the Middle East, Eric Kurilla, is set to arrive in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

In response, Israel's leadership has intensified its threats against Iran and its regional proxies.

While preparations for an Iranian strike have not stopped efforts to prevent direct confrontations between Tehran and Tel Aviv, the risk of opening multiple fronts remains high.

The security establishment is also preoccupied with dealing with the lack of preparedness to confront such an attack. Notably, Israeli officials acknowledge that existing Iron Dome missile defense systems on land and at sea, as well as the country's Arrow missiles, are insufficient.

Meanwhile, the political and military leadership is grappling with the repercussions of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah’s sons in Gaza and its impact on prisoner swap negotiations.

Some political officials claimed to be surprised by the operation, while others said its timing was wrong and disrupted the peak of efforts to reach a prisoner exchange deal.

 In another move that may further hinder negotiations, the Israeli military launched a military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp, citing precise intelligence about the presence of Hamas infrastructure and fighters in the area, which returned the conflict situation to square one.

Israel

Iran

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
