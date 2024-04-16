Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has made a decisive move to respond to the Iranian attack, choosing the timing it deems appropriate.



However, the War Cabinet continued its meetings on Wednesday with the participation of security agency leaders to discuss various options for a response, ensuring the Middle East does not slide into a regional war.



The Israeli decision was announced after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his American counterpart Lloyd Austin of the cabinet's decision and presented him with the expected scenarios.



Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed the Israeli public's concerns following the contradictory threats and statements regarding the response to the attack.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed several opposition party leaders on the plan, following Israel's customary practice on the eve of unusual military or security operations.



Leaked information suggests that the proposed plans include targets inside and outside Iran, such as direct cyber-attacks on Iranian military infrastructure and strikes on drone manufacturing facilities.



Another possibility is targeted operations against Iran's nuclear program, designed to avoid provoking a direct Iranian response.



According to security officials, what is being circulated about the possibility of targeting Iranian figures and scientists may be a painful blow to Iran, but it is not equivalent to the attack on Saturday night.



However, security officials warn against reckless decisions, emphasizing the potentially grave consequences for Israel and the region.



In a bid to reassure neighboring Arab states, Israel sent messages confirming that its potential response to the Iranian attack would not jeopardize them or their ruling regimes.



Simultaneously, the Israeli army maintained heightened readiness along all border areas, announcing the continuation of military exercises in the northern region in preparation for any potential emergencies.