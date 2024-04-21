Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

While the US Congress was approving a $26 billion aid package for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was reportedly preparing sanctions against an Israeli army unit, as per Axios.
 
These sanctions target the "Netzah Yehuda" battalion of the Israeli army for human rights violations committed during operations in the West Bank, predating the events of October 7.
 
Comprising approximately a thousand soldiers, this battalion consists of extremist ultra-Orthodox Jews, a group traditionally exempt from military service. However, a small number enlist within this battalion, renowned for its highly combat-capable nature, operating primarily in the Ramallah and Jenin strips.
 
This group has long carried out attacks against residents of these regions in the West Bank. Since October 7, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, either as a result of attacks by the mentioned battalion or clashes with the Israeli army and settlers.
 
These sanctions prohibit "Netzah Yehuda" from benefiting from any form of military training or US aid, which Washington extends in the billions.
 
Yet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just hours after expressing gratitude for the $26 billion, swiftly criticized the mere contemplation of punishing this battalion, labeling the decision unethical.
 
According to Axios sources, this battalion wasn't the only one under scrutiny within the Israeli army, but Blinken opted against sanctions after they corrected their behavior.

This move marks a precedent in US-Israel relations.
 
The language of sanctions is a new term entering the fray amid escalating international criticism, particularly from Europe, of the extremist settler behavior and armed units they support, due to their increasing violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.
 
Will the US policy of wielding the big stick succeed in disciplining the Israeli army, or will the voice of massive US aid to Israel and its military prevail?

News Bulletin Reports

US

Israel

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Biden affirms US' commitment to Israel's security, vows to enforce accountability on Iran with recent sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

US announces new sanctions on Iran following its attack on Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

EU leaders to discuss Iran sanctions after attack on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17

Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question

LBCI
World News
03:22

Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

LBCI
World News
2024-04-21

US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More