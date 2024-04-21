Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



While the US Congress was approving a $26 billion aid package for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was reportedly preparing sanctions against an Israeli army unit, as per Axios.

These sanctions target the "Netzah Yehuda" battalion of the Israeli army for human rights violations committed during operations in the West Bank, predating the events of October 7.

Comprising approximately a thousand soldiers, this battalion consists of extremist ultra-Orthodox Jews, a group traditionally exempt from military service. However, a small number enlist within this battalion, renowned for its highly combat-capable nature, operating primarily in the Ramallah and Jenin strips.

This group has long carried out attacks against residents of these regions in the West Bank. Since October 7, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, either as a result of attacks by the mentioned battalion or clashes with the Israeli army and settlers.

These sanctions prohibit "Netzah Yehuda" from benefiting from any form of military training or US aid, which Washington extends in the billions.

Yet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just hours after expressing gratitude for the $26 billion, swiftly criticized the mere contemplation of punishing this battalion, labeling the decision unethical.

According to Axios sources, this battalion wasn't the only one under scrutiny within the Israeli army, but Blinken opted against sanctions after they corrected their behavior.



This move marks a precedent in US-Israel relations.

The language of sanctions is a new term entering the fray amid escalating international criticism, particularly from Europe, of the extremist settler behavior and armed units they support, due to their increasing violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Will the US policy of wielding the big stick succeed in disciplining the Israeli army, or will the voice of massive US aid to Israel and its military prevail?