Figures show voter turnout at 10:30 a.m. in North Lebanon and Akkar

Northern Lebanon districts reported varying voter turnout levels in the early hours of the municipal elections.



The latest figures show the following participation rates at 10:30 a.m.:



North Lebanon: 5.79%



Akkar: 9.18%



Tripoli: 2.43%



Zgharta: 7.88%



Bcharre: 6.68%



Minieh-Danniyeh: 8.18%



Koura: 7.63%



Batroun: 11.30%