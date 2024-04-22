Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Iraq marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first visit by a Turkish head of state to Iraq since 2011.



This visit is expected to signal a positive shift in regional dynamics for both Turkey and Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who recently returned from Washington, is lauded as a 'statesman' in navigating Iraq's challenges.



For Ankara, which faces numerous challenges in normalizing relations with Syria, fostering a strong relationship with Iraq is seen as essential to securing its extensive border with the country.



In recent months, Turkey has actively sought to reorganize its relationship with Baghdad following tensions arising from Turkish military campaigns in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).



As a result of these operations, the PKK has shifted its presence from mountainous regions southwards towards Mosul, Kirkuk, and other cities, bolstering its bases.



In collaboration with the Iraqi government, Ankara is vigorously pursuing military operations to curb attacks by this party by establishing a safe zone 30 kilometers deep into Turkish territory.



Meanwhile, Baghdad seeks to develop the country's infrastructure, launch economic projects, and address security issues. It views reaching settlements with Ankara as a means to achieve these goals.



Al Sudani emphasized that Erdogan's visit will not be superficial and highlights a genuine desire between Iraq and Turkey to seek solutions rather than defer issues.



Key agendas expected during the visit include enhancing military cooperation through establishing a joint military operations center to secure borders and counter-terrorism, particularly from the PKK.



Discussions will also focus on the "Development Road" project, starting from the port of Faw in Basra, passing through Baghdad and Mosul, and connecting to the Ovakoy gate in Turkey, ultimately leading to Europe.



However, challenges remain, as the project faces opposition from Iran due to its potential to enhance Iraq's economic independence and from the United States due to its impact on the Indian corridor, which serves Israel's interests.



Other issues on the table include water management concerns, which Erdogan placed among the priorities of the visit, with Iraq experiencing reduced water flow from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers due to dam constructions in Turkey and Iran.



Additionally, discussions will likely touch upon oil exports through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline.



Will all these issues be resolved based on mutual benefit, leading to a return to the right track for Iraqi-Turkish relations?