Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23 | 12:25
Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
A report by Yazbeck Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
It has become clear that recent Israeli attacks on border villages are being used as a justification for the delayed municipal elections in Lebanon this year.
Consequently, a parliamentary session on Thursday is set to discuss the third postponement of these elections.
Of the 1,059 municipalities in Lebanon, about 140 have been dissolved, and hundreds more are partially dysfunctional due to financial constraints or internal conflicts and resignations among their members.
Although security concerns are the official reason cited for delaying the elections, other less visible factors also contribute.
Some political parties fear losing their current level of influence in various municipalities.
Moreover, the blend of political, sectarian, familial, and tribal conflicts in local elections is seen as problematic by other leaders, who thus favor postponement.
The financial burden of election campaigning is another significant issue. Some parties are financially unprepared to compete in the upcoming elections.
A key concern among certain leaders is the situation in Beirut. The city's municipal council is designed to maintain an equal balance between Christian and Muslim members, with 24 seats divided equally.
Historically, former Prime Ministers Rafic Hariri and Saad Hariri played crucial roles in preserving this balance.
However, their absence raises concerns that elections now might result in a Sunni majority in the council, potentially diminishing the representation of Christians, Druze, and even Shiites.
This is compounded by a decline in the Christian, particularly Armenian, population in Beirut and overall low voter turnout.
Furthermore, proposals by active Christian parties to divide the capital’s municipality into two have been opposed by several Muslim leaders.
As a result, the extension of the term of current municipal councils by another year was approved in a legislative session attended by 65 deputies.
This decision has led some parliamentary groups to contest the extension before the Constitutional Council, although it is widely anticipated that these challenges will be rejected.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Elections
Municiplaities
