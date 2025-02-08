Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanon’s newly formed government brings together ministers from a wide range of backgrounds, signaling a mix of expertise across key sectors, including politics, education, defense, health, and the economy. As the country faces pressing challenges, the new cabinet is set to play a crucial role in shaping Lebanon’s future.



Meet the new ministers:



Tarek Metri, who previously served as Minister of Culture and Minister Information, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.



Michel Mnassa, a retired Army General, has been appointed Minister of Defense.



Ahmad Al-Hajjar, also a retired Army General, is the new Minister of Interior.



Youssef Raji, Lebanon's former Ambassador to Jordan, is now Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Yassine Jaber, a former MP and Minister of Economy and Public Works, has been appointed Minister of Finance.



Ghassan Salameh, a professor of Political Science at Sorbonne University and former Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (2017-2020), takes on the role of Minister of Culture.



Rima Karami, a university professor specializing in educational administration and policy, is Lebanon’s new Minister of Education.



Adel Nassar, a lawyer with a Master’s degree in law from Harvard University, has been appointed Minister of Justice.



Rakan Nassereddine, a surgeon at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, is the new Minister of Health.



Joe Saddi, formerly a Senior Executive Advisor at Booz & Company, is the new Minister of Energy.



Amer Al-Bassat, Managing Director of Emerging Markets at BlackRock, has been named Minister of Economy.



Charles Hajj, a telecommunications engineer and former President of the Maronite Foundation for Emigration, is Lebanon’s new Minister of Communications.



Joe Issa Khoury, who holds a Civil Engineering degree from AUB and an MBA from INSEAD, is the new Minister of Industry.



Fayez Rasamny, Minister of Public Works, is the Chairman of the Board of Rasamny Younis Motor Company (RYMCO) and studied business administration at Richmond, The American International University in London.



Laura El Khazen Lahoud, President of the Al Bustan Festival, is the new Minister of Tourism.



Kamal Shehadeh, who has extensive experience in telecommunications and serves as an advisor for technology startups, takes on the roles of Minister of Displaced Affairs and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence.



Nora Bayrakdarian, a professor and Chair of International Relations at the Lebanese University Law School, is Lebanon’s new Minister of Sports.



Mohammad Haidar, Director of Nuclear Medicine at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, has been appointed Minister of Labor.



Nizar Al-Hani, President of the Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve with a PhD in Agricultural Sciences, is the new Minister of Agriculture.



Fadi Maki, a partner and managing director at BCG Consulting and former Director General of the Ministry of Economy, has been named Minister of Administrative Development.



Tamara Zain, the first woman to hold the position of Secretary General of the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, has been appointed Minister of Environment.



Hanin Al-Sayed, an expert in human development and social protection who previously worked at the World Bank, is the new Minister of Social Affairs.



Lastly, Paul Morcos, a lawyer and legal expert, has been appointed Minister of Information.