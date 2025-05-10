News
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
Lebanon News
10-05-2025 | 05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
A total of 81 municipalities across North Lebanon and Akkar won uncontested ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, out of 289 in the region.
In Akkar, 44 out of 134 municipalities were decided by acclamation. In the Batroun district, three out of 31 municipalities went unopposed: Beit Chlala, Douma, and Rachkida.
In Bcharre, five of the 12 municipalities saw uncontested wins: Bqaa Kafra, Qnat, Hadchit, Hasroun, and Hadath El Jebbeh.
In Koura, 10 of 38 municipalities were secured by default. These include Batroumine, Btaaboura, Bechmizzine, Bsarma, Bkeftine, Darchmezzine, Rechdebine, Aafsadiq, Kfarsaroun, and Kousba.
In Minieh-Danniye, 13 municipalities out of 37 were elected without competition. These are: Behouaita, Afqa, Bchennata, El Hazmiyeh, Harf El Siyad, Beit El Faqs, Kahf El Malloul, El Rawda, Zghartighrine, Aaimar, Bqaa Safrin, Mrah El Sreij, Borj El Yahoudiyeh, Deir Nbouh, and Qarsita.
Tripoli, with five municipalities, had no unopposed races.
In Zgharta, six of 32 municipalities were elected by acclamation: Iaal, Haret El Fouar, Raskifa, Aarjes, Kfar Hatta, and Kfarfou.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipalities
North Lebanon
Akkar
Municipal Elections
