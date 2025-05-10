News
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
10-05-2025 | 09:16
A man in his thirties died Saturday after falling while paragliding over the coastal city of Jounieh, according to local reports.
Ambulances rushed to the scene following the incident. The body remained at the site as forensic teams were dispatched to conduct an investigation.
Lebanon
Paragliding
Jounieh
Accident
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
