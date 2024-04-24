News
Lebanon's Pragmatic Approach to Addressing the Syrian Displacement Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24 | 12:20
High views
3
min
Lebanon's Pragmatic Approach to Addressing the Syrian Displacement Crisis
A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The government is gearing up for the Brussels conference next month with a well-defined and practical strategy to tackle the Syrian displacement crisis and its mounting impact on Lebanon, a situation that has been worsening since 2011.
The paper, expected to be finalized after the upcoming visit of the Cypriot President and the President of the European Commission to Lebanon next Thursday, asserts that the solution to the refugee crisis begins with the European Union and the international community recognizing that the resolution lies in the refugees returning to safe areas in Syria.
Additionally, the paper calls for ending support for refugees and providing financial assistance to them by UNHCR in Lebanon, transferring it with returnees and continuing to provide it to them in Syria.
One of the key elements of the paper is detailed data on the displaced persons, categorized into groups: those who meet the criteria for displacement and those who do not.
In this context, it is known that the General Security will reconnect with UNHCR and request detailed data that was provided previously. The Commission had previously submitted data with names without specifying the dates of entry into Lebanon and from where.
Since security concerns are a priority for Europe and the West, as well as Lebanon, the Lebanese delegation is proposing a solution at this level, according to information made available to LBCI.
It is also understood that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to understand all the details, contacted his Syrian counterpart and discussed the issue of borders and Syrian prisoners in Lebanese prisons.
It was understood that the Syrian side expressed positivity for cooperation according to the judicial treaty between the two countries.
Concerned government circles revealed that the contacts made by Mikati, whether with the Cypriots, Italians, French, and relevant parties from European and Western countries, "showed an initial understanding of the seriousness of displacement on Lebanon and the need to address it."
They generated a conviction that the problem will not be limited to Lebanon. What Cyprus has faced, other European countries may face as well.
Therefore, "European and international recognition of the existence of safe areas in Syria and acceptance of the return of refugees to them" is the gateway to the solution; otherwise, "matters will lead to further complications, and the displacement crisis will explode in everyone's face," concluded the governmental circles.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Refugees
Crisis
Displacement
