News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02 | 12:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Since US President Joe Biden revealed the Israeli proposal for hostage exchange negotiations, urging its implementation to end the war in Gaza, the Israeli political arena has been witnessing a conflict between parties that reject the proposal and those that want to implement it.
In this context, far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have threatened to withdraw from the government if the proposal is approved, while War Cabinet member Benny Gantz hinted that he would retract his threat to leave the government if the proposal is implemented. This division has placed Netanyahu in a state of confusion, described by some as a trap.
Netanyahu, who has not backed down from his position of not ending the war without achieving its objectives, whether against Hamas or regarding the hostages, faces various potential scenarios. If he agrees to the proposal, War Cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot will retract their decision to withdraw from the government, which means moving forward together towards a near deal. On the other hand, this approval would lead to the withdrawal of ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from the government without dissolving it, especially after opposition leader Yair Lapid announced the possibility of joining the government coalition.
If Gantz follows through with his threat to withdraw, the 64-member coalition supporting the war and rejecting the proposal for early parliamentary elections will stand united. Meanwhile, the opposition will seek to escalate its protests to dissolve the government and bring forward the election date. In this case, it is expected that military and security officials will resign while the war continues.
Netanyahu thus faces two options: either proceed with the deal, bringing Israel out of international isolation and into the center of a regional alliance, or continue to stall, attempting to shift the blame to Hamas by pushing it to reject the proposal, thereby securing the cards that ensure the continuation of his government and the ongoing war as planned.
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
War
Palestine
Next
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war 'hurting Israel more than helping'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war 'hurting Israel more than helping'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-21
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
2024-05-21
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
2
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
3
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
4
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
6
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More