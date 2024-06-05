Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections

A report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Millions of people will participate in the European Union elections, an institution conceived after World War II and officially established in 1992. Brussels serves as the EU headquarters, where the 27 member states strive to find common solutions and ideas to address crises not only in Europe but also globally, including climate change, transportation, migration and asylum, inflation, and high prices, among others.



The European Union is composed of:



• The Parliament: directly elected by Europeans, responsible for making laws.



• The Council of the European Union: represents the executive governments of the member states, with the presidency rotating every six months among the member countries.





• The European Commission: responsible for proposing and drafting laws and overseeing their implementation.



From June 6 to 9, Europeans will elect the Parliament.



Most countries allow voting from the age of 18. Greece grants this right to its young men and women from the age of 17, while Belgium, Germany, Malta, and Austria permit voting starting at the age of 16.



During these dates, 447 million voters will cast their ballots in what is considered the fiercest election in the history of the European Union. The EU is currently facing an economic crisis, with rising inflation, prices, and unemployment rates due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Additionally, it is contending with the rise of the far-right, escalating refugee crises, Islamophobia, and other significant challenges, which may reshape Europe in ways different from what we know today.