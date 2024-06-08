News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israel carried out an unexpected operation on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. The camp was targeted from land, air, and sea, resulting in hundreds of casualties, both martyrs and wounded, whom medical teams are struggling to save with their limited medical resources.
Around 11 AM, the attack began, involving the Israeli army, Shin Bet, and the police. The unprecedented intense bombardment revealed a cover for a special operation to release Israeli captives. The political and military decision regarding the operation was made on Friday, after being postponed three times until the appropriate field conditions were met, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.
The captives were found in buildings above ground, not in tunnels. The operation resulted in the death of an Israeli special forces officer, as Palestinian fighters attempted to intercept the vehicle carrying the captives and caused it damage, according to Israeli media reports. Some of these captives were transported into Israel by a helicopter stationed near the US pier in Gaza, indicating a US role in the operation. This was mentioned by Axios, which quoted a US official saying that a US cell assisted in the release of the Israeli hostages.
The released Israelis are three men and a young woman who were captured on October 7 during a music festival. The released captive, Noa Argamani, had her voice recording published by the Al-Qassam Brigades last week, in which she urged pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to release the Israeli captives.
The news of the captives' release was met with joy by the Israelis. However, what Tel Aviv did on Saturday was considered by Hamas as a sign of failure rather than an achievement, after nine months of fighting and destruction.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Camp
Raid
Hostages
Israel
Netanyahu
Next
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04
Israel: More than a third of Gaza hostages dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04
Israel: More than a third of Gaza hostages dead
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
2024-03-26
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
2
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
7
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More