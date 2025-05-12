News
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 07:18
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, met with Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh in what he described as a protocol visit to reinforce bilateral cultural relations.
"We wished to begin our round of visits with Minister Salameh and to explore ways of enhancing our deeply rooted cultural ties, along with broader cooperation between the two countries," Bukhari said following the meeting.
The visit concluded with a joint tour of the National Library, highlighting shared interest in cultural heritage and exchange.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Visit
Culture
Minister
Ties
Next
Lebanese Parliament to convene on May 15 to review 83 urgent draft laws
35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar
Previous
