Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, met with Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh in what he described as a protocol visit to reinforce bilateral cultural relations.



"We wished to begin our round of visits with Minister Salameh and to explore ways of enhancing our deeply rooted cultural ties, along with broader cooperation between the two countries," Bukhari said following the meeting.



The visit concluded with a joint tour of the National Library, highlighting shared interest in cultural heritage and exchange.