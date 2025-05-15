News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal
Middle East News
15-05-2025 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Turkey expects the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to fulfil a deal the group agreed with the Syrian government, under which it is to integrate into Syria's armed forces.
Turkey regards the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has fought the Turkish state for four decades and which announced on Monday that it had decided to disarm and disband.
"We see that no step has been taken by the YPG so far. We expect these steps to be put into practice," Fidan told a press conference at an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in southern Turkey's Antalya province.
"For stability to be achieved in Syria, there must be a comprehensive government, a single legitimate armed force," he added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Kurds
Damascus
Deal
Next
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-23
Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week
World News
2025-02-23
Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week
0
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-03-13
Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
Middle East News
2025-03-13
Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance
0
Middle East News
09:34
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute
Middle East News
09:34
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
0
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
2
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
3
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
4
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
6
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:44
Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence
8
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
08:32
Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More