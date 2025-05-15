Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal

Middle East News
15-05-2025 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Turkey expects the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to fulfil a deal the group agreed with the Syrian government, under which it is to integrate into Syria's armed forces.

Turkey regards the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has fought the Turkish state for four decades and which announced on Monday that it had decided to disarm and disband.

"We see that no step has been taken by the YPG so far. We expect these steps to be put into practice," Fidan told a press conference at an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in southern Turkey's Antalya province.

"For stability to be achieved in Syria, there must be a comprehensive government, a single legitimate armed force," he added.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurds

Damascus

Deal

LBCI Next
Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Islamic State says it has attacked Kurdish fighters in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-13

Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42

HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More