Turkey says it expects Syrian Kurdish militia to fulfil Damascus deal

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Turkey expects the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to fulfil a deal the group agreed with the Syrian government, under which it is to integrate into Syria's armed forces.



Turkey regards the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has fought the Turkish state for four decades and which announced on Monday that it had decided to disarm and disband.



"We see that no step has been taken by the YPG so far. We expect these steps to be put into practice," Fidan told a press conference at an informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in southern Turkey's Antalya province.



"For stability to be achieved in Syria, there must be a comprehensive government, a single legitimate armed force," he added.



Reuters