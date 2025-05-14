News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
14-05-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
4
min
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The region is entering a new phase shaped by shifting power dynamics, with Syria already moving ahead on the path of change, while Lebanon remains stuck at the starting line.
The United States is leading this shift, laying out clear conditions.
Syria, long under sanctions and international isolation, accepted these conditions and pledged to implement them. As a result, sanctions were lifted, and the country was placed back on the "map of opportunities."
Lebanon, by contrast, is still watching these developments from afar, seemingly unaware that the door is closing quickly. The question now is no longer: What is Lebanon waiting for? But rather, is there any time left for Lebanon?
So what does the U.S. want?
Washington’s vision for Lebanon was outlined in a policy paper Donald Trump presented to the Lebanese American community during his presidential campaign.
In it, he affirmed that he would restore peace in Lebanon and do so in the right way to prevent crises from recurring every five or ten years.
He also pledged to end Lebanon’s suffering and destruction, preserve equal power-sharing among all Lebanese sects, and work toward a future where Lebanese people live in peace with their neighbors.
But that vision comes with clear expectations. The United States wants Lebanon to remain fully neutral in regional conflicts, especially avoiding entanglement in axis-driven politics. It also expects the disarmament of non-state actors and the full restoration of military decision-making to the Lebanese state.
In addition, it calls for comprehensive reform of the financial and administrative systems and a genuine fight against corruption. Judicial reform is also key, with an emphasis on ensuring an independent judiciary free from sectarian influence and political interference.
Structural reform of Lebanon’s sectarian-based political system is seen as essential to building a true civil state. These political changes are expected to be accompanied by a series of financial reform laws, particularly in the banking sector.
Lebanon has made some attempts, but progress has been slow. So far, only limited steps have been taken on financial reforms.
The amended banking secrecy law was passed to align with International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands. The government also approved a banking sector restructuring law and submitted it to Parliament, where it remains stalled, like many previous efforts.
As for the crucial financial gap law, which determines the size of losses and how depositors will be repaid, it has not yet been approved by the Cabinet.
Judicial reform has also seen more talk than action, and the most complex issue remains: restoring the state’s monopoly on arms.
Officials continue to insist that no negotiations—direct or indirect—with Israel will begin until it withdraws from the five disputed hills, as previously committed.
Regardless of the reasons or justifications, the result is the same: Lebanon remains off the table. And unless the state acts quickly, it may find itself left behind as the region moves forward.
Meanwhile, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, the Gulf, and even Palestine are reshaping their futures, while Lebanon remains on the sidelines—opportunities like this don’t come around often.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Middle East
Donald Trump
United States
Reforms
Next
Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza plan, claims Israel is 'changing the face of the Middle East'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza plan, claims Israel is 'changing the face of the Middle East'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israel army says 'world is a better place' on day of Nasrallah funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israel army says 'world is a better place' on day of Nasrallah funeral
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-12
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-12
IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
0
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
3
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
5
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
7
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
8
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More