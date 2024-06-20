News
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's threat to Cyprus did not go unnoticed in Lebanese circles, as many saw it as monopolizing the decision of peace and war, this time involving a friendly nation.
In principle, the government is empowered to take necessary actions if a friendly nation aids the enemy in an attack on its territory.
Previously, the government had summoned the Cypriot ambassador to Lebanon through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Minister Abdallah Bou Habib inquired about joint military exercises with Israel, which Israeli media claimed were directed against Lebanon.
The Cypriot ambassador denied this completely, stating that the exercises aimed to train his country's border guards to defend the island.
However, if Cyprus enters this war, what can the government do?
According to international laws, Lebanon has the right to defend itself through several channels, including through diplomacy, by exchanging communications with Cyprus and pressuring Israel to stop using its territory for attacks.
Additionally, Lebanon can send an official notification by filing a complaint with the United Nations Security Council against the aggressor and any aiding party.
The country can pursue international cooperation by seeking support from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and other bodies.
Lebanon can also launch a diplomatic and media campaign and resort to international arbitration to resolve the dispute.
If peaceful solutions are exhausted, Lebanon must prepare for self-defense by strengthening its armed forces and preparing to respond.
Cyprus quickly responded to Nasrallah's statements.
Interestingly, news circulated about the Cypriot embassy in Beirut closing its doors, as the embassy declared on X, confirming the closure without specifying the reason.
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to LBCI that the one-day closure had no relation to Nasrallah's statements and was pre-scheduled for administrative reasons related to increasing visa fees.
This was confirmed in a statement from the Ministry, noting that the consulate would resume operations starting Friday.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Hassan Nasrallah
Cyprus
Abdallah Bou Habib
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
