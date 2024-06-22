Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon

A report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine SassineBehind these bars lie around 2,500 Syrian prisoners, constituting 35 percent of the prison population in Lebanon, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior. Out of these, 1,900 have committed criminal offenses, while the remaining 600 are accused of terrorist activities or are political opponents.Behind the walls of the detention centers, there are more than 75,000 Syrian detainees who have not yet been tried, facing various charges. The issue of overcrowding in Lebanese prisons with Syrian inmates forms a crucial part of the Lebanese government's plan to repatriate Syrian refugees, including prisoners.The Lebanese side, represented by General Security, which has been tasked by the government to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice and the Syrian Executive Public Prosecution, has prepared a detailed list of Syrian prisoners, including the nature of their sentences and the crimes they committed.This document will be presented by the Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Bayssari, to Syria next week for discussion with Syrian security officials, specifically the Syrian National Security, during the first official Lebanese visit to Syria to address the prisoner issue specifically. This visit aims to activate the process of deporting convicted individuals to complete their sentences in their homeland in accordance with the cooperation and coordination agreement signed between the two countries.Regarding the detainees, the Director General of General Security will explain their situation to the Syrian side to seek their opinion on how to approach this issue, especially since, according to sources, detainees who have not received final judicial sentences cannot be deported. According to information made available to LBCI, Lebanon seeks to return all Syrian prisoners except for political opponents who are protected under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which prohibits the extradition of individuals who may face torture in their home country—a convention Lebanon has signed.As for those accused of terrorist activities, Lebanon is obliged to apply the personal rights law if the charges are proven. It remains the sole responsibility of General Security, under normal circumstances, to decide on the residence status of any Syrian detainee in Lebanon in both cases: after serving their prison sentence or after being acquitted.