Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties

2024-06-27 | 13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
2min
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In March 2016, the Arab League designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, a classification opposed by Lebanon and Iraq amidst significant Arab-Iranian tensions. 

Nine years later, communication between the Arab League and Hezbollah has resumed, driven by the situation in southern Lebanon. The Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General, Hossam Zaki, met with the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, Mohammad Raad, in a discussion that lasted around 90 minutes.

The relations between Hezbollah and the Arab League coincide with broad improvements in Arab-Iranian ties, particularly with Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia. 

During the meeting between Zaki and Raad, they discussed the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel. Zaki emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalation, given the concerning situation, and stressed the necessity of electing a president for Lebanon.

Simultaneously, French Ambassador Hervé Magro met with members of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Lebanese Parliament. He highlighted the gravity of the situation in southern Lebanon and the potential for the conflict to widen. 

Magro cautioned that anyone believing that escalation would bring the other party to the negotiating table is mistaken, warning that it could instead lead to a full-scale war. 

Ambassador Magro underscored the importance of de-escalation to begin resolving the conflict according to UN Resolution 1701, urging the election of a president to ensure Lebanon's representation in negotiations.

Notably, the meeting revealed persistent parliamentary divisions. 

Opposition MPs called for the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701, while Hezbollah-affiliated MPs insisted there could be no discussion until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is achieved.

