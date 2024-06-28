News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28 | 13:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Iranian voters started on Friday to cast their votes to choose a new president to succeed the late President Ebrahim Raisi.
Out of four candidates, three conservatives and one reformist, Iranians will choose their next president. However, the competition is essentially between the reformist candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the conservative candidates, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Saeed Jalili, neither of whom agreed to withdraw in favor of the other. The third conservative candidate, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, has very slim chances of winning.
Out of sixty-one million eligible voters invited to the polls, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was among the first to cast his vote, urging Iranians to turn out in large numbers.
Khamenei's call aims to boost voter turnout, which saw a historic low of 48% in the previous presidential election in 2021, reflecting a decline in Iranians' trust in their leaders and governance.
This situation has everyone focused on the voter turnout rate. This rate will likely tip the scales in favor of either the reformist or conservative camps, and the nature of the regions with high turnout is also crucial. High turnout in major cities increases the chances for reformist Pezeshkian, while high turnout in rural areas benefits the conservatives.
By late afternoon, the authorities had not announced any official figures regarding voter turnout, with predictions split between notable participation and low turnout.
In a move to potentially increase the voting rate, the voting period was extended by two hours, a practice that may continue until midnight, as has been customary in previous elections.
After the polls close, votes will be counted manually, with the final results expected to be announced next Sunday, though preliminary indications may be available sooner. However, if none of the candidates receives more than fifty percent of the votes, a second round will be held between the top two candidates.
So, will we witness a second round of the Iranian presidential elections?
News Bulletin Reports
Iran
Elections
President
Next
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
0
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
0
Middle East News
2024-06-25
Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military
Middle East News
2024-06-25
Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
0
Middle East News
2024-05-29
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
2024-05-29
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
Lebanon News
04:55
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
2
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel
5
World News
00:38
US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says
World News
00:38
US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says
6
World News
05:21
FATF removes Turkey from grey list for money laundering
World News
05:21
FATF removes Turkey from grey list for money laundering
7
Lebanon Economy
02:10
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:10
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Lebanon News
07:16
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More