Post-assassination attempt: Trump projects strength

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-19 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Post-assassination attempt: Trump projects strength
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Post-assassination attempt: Trump projects strength

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With a confident and assured demeanor, former President Donald Trump delivered his closing speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Trump exuded certainty about his electoral success, revising his speech over the past two days to adopt a calmer and more measured tone, according to party sources.

Presenting himself in a more humble light following a recent assassination attempt, Trump reflected on the moment he was shot at last Saturday night, sustaining an injury to his ear, attributing his survival to divine protection. His speech showcased a renewed sense of assurance, bolstered by favorable polling numbers.

In his address, the Republican nominee criticized the current administration under President Joe Biden, blaming it for various international crises. Trump vowed to resolve these issues, including the "terrible war" between Russia and Ukraine, and addressed the Gaza war with firm resolve.

"We will no longer be a nation in decline, as is happening now. We will make America great again," Trump declared, rallying his supporters. To appeal to undecided voters, he added, "I am running to be the president for all of America, not just half of it. There is no victory in winning for only half of America."

Trump maintained his stance on immigration, reiterating his commitment to closing pathways for illegal migration from Central and South America.

In a memorable conclusion to the event, Trump invited his wife, Melania, to join him on stage. Holding her arm, they walked together before being joined by the rest of the family, marking the official end of the convention.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Assassination

Attempt

US

Trump

Strength

LBCI Next
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16

Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Statement from US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following Trump's attempted assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18

Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

EU promises to provide $435 million to Palestinian Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli assaults on South Lebanon in recent speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
World News
06:19

CrowdStrike CEO: Recent update issue isolated and resolved, no security incident

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More