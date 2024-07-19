Post-assassination attempt: Trump projects strength

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With a confident and assured demeanor, former President Donald Trump delivered his closing speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Trump exuded certainty about his electoral success, revising his speech over the past two days to adopt a calmer and more measured tone, according to party sources.



Presenting himself in a more humble light following a recent assassination attempt, Trump reflected on the moment he was shot at last Saturday night, sustaining an injury to his ear, attributing his survival to divine protection. His speech showcased a renewed sense of assurance, bolstered by favorable polling numbers.



In his address, the Republican nominee criticized the current administration under President Joe Biden, blaming it for various international crises. Trump vowed to resolve these issues, including the "terrible war" between Russia and Ukraine, and addressed the Gaza war with firm resolve.



"We will no longer be a nation in decline, as is happening now. We will make America great again," Trump declared, rallying his supporters. To appeal to undecided voters, he added, "I am running to be the president for all of America, not just half of it. There is no victory in winning for only half of America."



Trump maintained his stance on immigration, reiterating his commitment to closing pathways for illegal migration from Central and South America.



In a memorable conclusion to the event, Trump invited his wife, Melania, to join him on stage. Holding her arm, they walked together before being joined by the rest of the family, marking the official end of the convention.