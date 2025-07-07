Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

News Bulletin Reports
07-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon has formally reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the issue of Hezbollah's weapons during talks with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, according to officials familiar with the discussions. 

In return, Washington agreed to give the Lebanese government more time to manage the situation internally, effectively placing the responsibility on Beirut to decide the country's direction—whether to align with the regional momentum for change or remain stuck in the current stalemate.
 
The high-stakes talks did not yield a promise from Barrack to apply further pressure on Israel to halt its military strikes. 

However, Israeli officials are expected to be briefed on Lebanon's response during an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

At the Baabda Presidential Palace, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun handed Barrack a seven-page document described as a roadmap for implementing Lebanon's commitments outlined in the November 27 ceasefire, the presidential oath, and the government's ministerial statement. 

The proposal reportedly touched on key issues such as the exclusivity of state-held arms, resolving conflicts with Israel, securing an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, halting Israeli attacks, releasing detainees, addressing disputed points along the Blue Line, and launching reconstruction efforts.

Regarding Syria, the Lebanese government also submitted a framework for addressing bilateral challenges, though specifics remain unclear.

The U.S. envoy is said to have received the Lebanese proposals positively but requested further clarifications on some points before providing Washington's formal response. 

Notably, the Lebanese response was finalized without Hezbollah's direct input. 
 
Instead, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, seen as a key intermediary between Hezbollah and the state, relayed the joint observations of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to the U.S. envoy. Hezbollah's position was also publicly echoed by Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem in a speech on Ashura, signaling the group's stance on the American proposals.

Barrack's visit also included talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who emphasized the importance of a "step-by-step" approach and pressed for concrete guarantees to ensure Lebanon's security and sovereignty. The U.S. envoy reportedly stressed the need to reactivate the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Meanwhile, in his public remarks, Barrack referred to Hezbollah as a "political party," carefully avoiding labeling the group as a terrorist organization. The envoy also met with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji during his visit.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Tom Barrack

Beirut

Lebanon

Roadmap

US

Envoy

LBCI Next
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More