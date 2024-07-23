Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a dramatic turn of events, X has become the platform for pivotal announcements in the US presidential race.



On Sunday, June 21, President Joe Biden took to the social media platform to announce his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris.



Just two days later, Harris confirmed in a tweet that she had garnered the necessary support to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.



The Democratic Party has 3,949 delegates selected by party-supporting voters across the United States.



Out of 3,949, there have been 3,904 votes for Biden in the primary elections leading up to the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August 19. To officially become the party's nominee, a candidate must secure an absolute majority of 1,976 votes from these delegates.



With Biden’s withdrawal, these delegates were free to make their own decisions.



However, Biden’s public endorsement of Harris, coupled with support from key Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Bill, and Hillary Clinton, seems to have significantly swayed the delegates in her favor.



According to a survey conducted by the Associated Press (AP), which involved contacting Democratic delegates to determine their voting intentions at the national convention, Harris has secured 2,688 votes—a sufficient number to clinch the nomination despite 54 delegates still undecided.



Despite the absence of any competition for Harris, these numbers will only become official at the convention in August. Before this event, an online meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, will allow delegates to select a presidential candidate ahead of the formal gathering next month.