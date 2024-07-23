News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a dramatic turn of events, X has become the platform for pivotal announcements in the US presidential race.
On Sunday, June 21, President Joe Biden took to the social media platform to announce his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris.
Just two days later, Harris confirmed in a tweet that she had garnered the necessary support to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
The Democratic Party has 3,949 delegates selected by party-supporting voters across the United States.
Out of 3,949, there have been 3,904 votes for Biden in the primary elections leading up to the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August 19. To officially become the party's nominee, a candidate must secure an absolute majority of 1,976 votes from these delegates.
With Biden’s withdrawal, these delegates were free to make their own decisions.
However, Biden’s public endorsement of Harris, coupled with support from key Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Bill, and Hillary Clinton, seems to have significantly swayed the delegates in her favor.
According to a survey conducted by the Associated Press (AP), which involved contacting Democratic delegates to determine their voting intentions at the national convention, Harris has secured 2,688 votes—a sufficient number to clinch the nomination despite 54 delegates still undecided.
Despite the absence of any competition for Harris, these numbers will only become official at the convention in August. Before this event, an online meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, will allow delegates to select a presidential candidate ahead of the formal gathering next month.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Kamala Harris
Chapter
Democratic Party
US
Presidential
Elections
Next
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
0
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
0
World News
13:19
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris
World News
13:19
Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries
0
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
0
Middle East News
2024-06-02
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
Middle East News
2024-06-02
New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
2
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
4
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
6
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
7
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
8
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More