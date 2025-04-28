PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans

Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 08:08
High views
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed Lebanon's situation, reforms, and regional developments with a delegation from the French Senate, led by Étienne Blanc.

He also met with Sami Al-Hassan, president of the Tripoli Bar Association, who raised issues related to the judiciary, prisons, and security in Tripoli, in addition to development demands such as activating the airport, port, and operating oil facilities.

Salam welcomed a delegation from the Lebanese Private Sector Network, which presented a plan to strengthen regulatory bodies and invited him to support a joint work platform scheduled for May 29.

The meetings concluded with a delegation of Harvard University alumni, who expressed their readiness to support Lebanon in areas such as transport, oil, and finance.
 

