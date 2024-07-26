Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

2024-07-26 | 13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
2min
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Will Vice President Kamala Harris regain the support of two Democratic delegates who did not endorse her candidacy during the party's virtual vote on Tuesday to choose a replacement for President Biden?

These delegates, both pro-Palestinian and representing Michigan’s predominantly Arab constituency, voted against Harris despite President Biden's endorsement.

However, they are now willing to reconsider their decision if Harris adjusts the administration’s policies toward Gaza, according to a statement given to Axios. 

This potential shift suggested that Harris and her campaign team could capitalize on this opportunity to garner crucial votes in swing states, particularly Michigan, which played a pivotal role in Biden's 2020 victory with a margin of approximately 150,000 votes.

These two delegates, affiliated with the "uncommitted" movement, could potentially influence the 730,000 voters who marked their primary ballots with "uncommitted" to express dissatisfaction with the Democratic and Republican candidates’ stance on the Palestinian issue.

Abbas Alawiyeh, one of the delegates, stated that their offer to support Harris is sincere, recognizing the high stakes of a potential Donald Trump return to the White House.

Harris has also received additional support from former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

All these factors might boost Kamala Harris’ standing against her Republican rival, Donald Trump, according to recent polls.

