Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Anticipating Iran's Response: Regional Reactions and Diplomatic Moves
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06 | 12:44
Anticipating Iran's Response: Regional Reactions and Diplomatic Moves
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Everyone is anticipating whether Iranian missiles will be launched in response to the assassination of the political bureau chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in the heart of Tehran.
But from where will the response come? Will neighboring or surrounding countries allow the use of their airspace? Will we see Iranian missiles, for instance, passing through the skies of Jordan and Iraq as happened last April when Tehran launched its missiles toward Israel in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus?
According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Saudi Arabia informed Iran that it would not allow any foreign body to pass through its territory and that it defends its national interests, not Israel's.
Amman also emphasized that it wants its airspace to remain neutral. While awaiting the Iranian response and the diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation in the region, Saudi Arabia will host an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers on Wednesday, based on a request from both Palestine and Iran.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the continuous crimes of the Israeli occupation, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the attacks on Iran's sovereignty, according to a statement from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
According to information made available to LBCI, Iran will present its findings on Haniyeh's assassination during the meeting and will emphasize the legitimacy of its response to this aggression, in accordance with international laws and norms, as Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani had confirmed.
Observers see this statement as an indication that Iran will direct a specific strike and will not target civilian installations like schools and hospitals.
But will the participants in the meeting be able to come to a unified stance, especially since the assassination of the Hamas political bureau chief has sparked outrage at the Arab level, which might hinder the formation of the alliance that protected Israel from the Iranian attack last April?
