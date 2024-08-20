Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's efforts to advance negotiations with Israeli officials, skepticism remains.



While Blinken suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understands the risks of obstructing the proposed deal, insiders familiar with Netanyahu's tactics are doubtful, arguing that the optimistic tone of Blinken's press conference was misleading.



Questions have arisen following Blinken's remarks, particularly about how Netanyahu could backtrack so quickly after issuing multiple statements within 24 hours, labeling the revised proposal as a threat to Israel's security.



Netanyahu's confrontations with security agencies, the negotiating team, and his firm stance further fueled doubts.



Israeli sources noted that Netanyahu's insistence on rescuing the maximum number of civilians in the initial phase could be a tactic to prevent the deal from progressing to the second and third stages.



Meanwhile, the Israeli delegation returned from Egypt following the announcement that efforts to reach an agreement on the Philadelphi Corridor had failed.



As the Israeli military estimated that over 50% of hostages in Gaza have died, the leadership's attempt to present the retrieval of six Israeli bodies from Gaza as an operational success backfired.



The families of the six hostages, whom the military admitted had died due to Israeli bombings and military operations, held the army and Netanyahu responsible for the prolonged failure to reach a deal and the continued battle.



Amid cautious optimism and uncertainty about a near-term agreement, Israeli security agencies and the military have maintained the highest alert levels from the northern front to Tel Aviv.



With sirens blaring and over 80 rockets and drones fired at northern towns and the Galilee, Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi continued his assessment meetings with Northern Command in participation with Air, Land, and Naval force leaders, preparing for a potential escalation with Hezbollah.