Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Middle East News
02-07-2025 | 00:19
High views
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
The Iranian military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, a move that intensified concerns in Washington that Tehran was gearing up to blockade the Strait of Hormuz following Israel's strikes on sites across Iran, according to two U.S. officials.
The previously unreported preparations, which were detected by U.S. intelligence, occurred some time after Israel launched its initial missile attack against Iran on June 13, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.
The loading of the mines - which have not been deployed in the strait - suggests that Tehran may have been serious about closing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, a move that would have escalated an already-spiraling conflict and severely hobbled global commerce.
About one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz and a blockage would likely have spiked world energy prices.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Mine
Strait of Hormuz
US
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
0
Middle East News
02:21
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
Middle East News
02:21
Iran’s FM says US strikes caused “severe damage” to Fordow nuclear site
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
0
Middle East News
13:46
Israeli army says intercepting missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
13:46
Israeli army says intercepting missile launched from Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Videos
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
4
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
7
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
