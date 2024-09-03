News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key swing state, President Joe Biden participated for the first time in his party's campaign, not as a presidential candidate but as a supporter of his current Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.
The campaign event's timing and location were carefully chosen, coinciding with Labor Day in a state historically tied to the working class, especially in industries like steel, coal, and manufacturing.
Pennsylvania is not the only state teetering between the two major parties.
Other swing states include Michigan, home to over 300,000 Arab Americans, a significant voting bloc that cannot be ignored. Biden and Harris are set to visit Michigan later this week.
The Gaza war and the issue of returning hostages have become focal points in the election, with Democrats and Republicans offering starkly different approaches.
While the Biden administration seeks to end the war by proposing a new and final deal, the Republican Party insists on more support for Israel.
Amid these differing approaches, six hostages, including an American, were killed in Gaza.
A notable development in the situation came from Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida, who indicated that new instructions had been given to fighters guarding hostages after the Nuseirat incident, where the Israeli army found four hostages alive during a raid that claimed the lives of over 200 Palestinians.
These new instructions were issued to the fighters assigned to guard the hostages regarding how to deal with them if the Israeli army approaches their place of detention.
This statement heightens the likelihood that Hamas killed the six hostages after being surrounded by Israeli forces. Abu Ubaida's remarks coincided with the release of a symbolic image by Al-Qassam Brigades, adding further complexity to the situation.
As the US elections are due in two months, this volatile matter could have severe repercussions for the candidates, especially with Hamas holding seven more American hostages.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Elections
Gaza
War
Impact
Campaign
Democrats
Republicans
Next
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-19
Greek FM: Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war
World News
2024-06-19
Greek FM: Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25
Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-23
Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement
World News
2024-08-23
Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement
0
World News
2024-07-08
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
World News
2024-07-08
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
0
World News
2024-07-19
Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA
World News
2024-07-19
Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA
0
World News
12:07
EU 'regrets' Mongolia did not arrest Putin
World News
12:07
EU 'regrets' Mongolia did not arrest Putin
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
Lebanon News
05:42
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
08:37
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:10
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
6
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
Lebanon News
08:48
Justice Minister Henri Khoury on Riad Salameh's arrest: Judiciary has spoken, we respect its decision
8
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Lebanon Economy
05:01
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More