News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israel commemorates the first anniversary of the Hamas attack, it was targeted by rockets in its central and northern regions.
Sirens intertwine with those of mourning for the victims of October 7, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over a government meeting changing the name of the conflict from "Swords of Iron" to "War of Revival.”
While Israelis speculate on the timing and nature of a potential strike against Iran—linked to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's discussions in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday—the Israeli military has intensified its attacks on Lebanon.
The army has expanded its ground operations, deploying a new reserve brigade alongside three existing brigades. It has positioned special forces along the border following intense clashes, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to at least five others.
The northern front remains central to Israel’s military efforts to undermine Hezbollah's military and operational capabilities.
Meanwhile, the sounds of explosions continued to echo throughout northern towns such as Qiryat Shemona, Nahariyya, Karmiel, Acre, and Tiberias, reaching as deep as Haifa, which has faced multiple rocket attacks since midnight Monday, damaging infrastructure and injuring at least ten individuals moderately.
The southern front toward Gaza remains a significant challenge one year into the war, with rockets recently launched at southern towns and Tel Aviv. The Israeli military continues its operations there despite previous claims of having eliminated Hamas.
Between the northern and Gaza fronts, families of hostages marked the anniversary by lighting candles outside Netanyahu's residence amidst leaks of intelligence reports indicating that at least half of the hostages may have lost their lives, with the remaining individuals facing significant danger from Hamas.
A year into the war, Israel grapples with battles, fronts, negotiations, and prisoner exchanges, all while lacking a strategic plan for post-war governance, as Netanyahu pursues military and political maneuvers to sustain his administration and extend his political career.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
October 7
Israel
Anniversary
Hamas
Attack
Rockets
Territory
Next
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
The fight for Kfarkela and Maroun El Ras: Key axes in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Netanyahu vows to press on Hamas fight on October 7 anniversary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Netanyahu vows to press on Hamas fight on October 7 anniversary
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:33
October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:33
October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Hamas praises 'glorious' October 7 attack ahead of anniversary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Hamas praises 'glorious' October 7 attack ahead of anniversary
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Hamas leaders face US charges for October 7 attack on Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Hamas leaders face US charges for October 7 attack on Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06
The fight for Kfarkela and Maroun El Ras: Key axes in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06
The fight for Kfarkela and Maroun El Ras: Key axes in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06
Bombs in disguise: Inside the Mossad's complex operation against Hezbollah communications devices
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06
Bombs in disguise: Inside the Mossad's complex operation against Hezbollah communications devices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:51
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
Middle East News
11:51
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
2
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
4
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
7
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More