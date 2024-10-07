Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Israel commemorates the first anniversary of the Hamas attack, it was targeted by rockets in its central and northern regions.



Sirens intertwine with those of mourning for the victims of October 7, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over a government meeting changing the name of the conflict from "Swords of Iron" to "War of Revival.”



While Israelis speculate on the timing and nature of a potential strike against Iran—linked to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's discussions in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday—the Israeli military has intensified its attacks on Lebanon.



The army has expanded its ground operations, deploying a new reserve brigade alongside three existing brigades. It has positioned special forces along the border following intense clashes, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to at least five others.



The northern front remains central to Israel’s military efforts to undermine Hezbollah's military and operational capabilities.



Meanwhile, the sounds of explosions continued to echo throughout northern towns such as Qiryat Shemona, Nahariyya, Karmiel, Acre, and Tiberias, reaching as deep as Haifa, which has faced multiple rocket attacks since midnight Monday, damaging infrastructure and injuring at least ten individuals moderately.



The southern front toward Gaza remains a significant challenge one year into the war, with rockets recently launched at southern towns and Tel Aviv. The Israeli military continues its operations there despite previous claims of having eliminated Hamas.



Between the northern and Gaza fronts, families of hostages marked the anniversary by lighting candles outside Netanyahu's residence amidst leaks of intelligence reports indicating that at least half of the hostages may have lost their lives, with the remaining individuals facing significant danger from Hamas.



A year into the war, Israel grapples with battles, fronts, negotiations, and prisoner exchanges, all while lacking a strategic plan for post-war governance, as Netanyahu pursues military and political maneuvers to sustain his administration and extend his political career.