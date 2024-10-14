News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hezbollah executed a precision strike on Israel's elite Golani Brigade south of Haifa, which was not a random or civilian target but rather a well-calculated attack aimed at a key military unit, further testing Israel's air defense systems.
The mother of an Israeli soldier injured during the attack shared moments from the incident. The wounded soldier recounted that they had just returned from a patrol and entered the dining hall when a loud explosion occurred, and they saw a drone penetrating the ceiling.
The area was filled with shrapnel, resulting in injuries and fatalities among soldiers, with some in critical condition.
This incident reflects the soldiers' "last supper" in the Golani training camp dining hall located in the Binyamina area south of Haifa.
How did a Hezbollah drone manage to traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory and disrupt the soldiers' dinner?
Hezbollah's operation was highly coordinated and multifaceted. The group first launched dozens of rockets toward various locations, including Nahariyya and Acre, to engage Israel's air defense systems.
Simultaneously, multiple drones were deployed.
At least one successfully bypassed detection and defenses, striking the Golani Brigade's camp while Israeli forces prepared for operations in Lebanon, according to a Hezbollah statement.
While Hezbollah has not released further details, Israeli media have reported that the drone was likely an Iranian-made Sayyad-107, a type widely used by Hezbollah.
According to these reports, Israeli radar detected the drone but lost track of it before it reached its target.
The strike has intensified discussions about Israel's ability to defend against drone attacks, especially since it has struggled to intercept a significant number of drones since October 8.
How will this operation affect the trajectory of the war, and could it mark a strategic turning point in the ongoing hostilities?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Air
Defense
Hezbollah
Drone
Territory
Lebanon
Next
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah targets Israeli military in South Lebanon and Israeli territory
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Hezbollah targets Israeli military in South Lebanon and Israeli territory
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
0
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
3
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
5
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
6
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More