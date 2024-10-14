Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hezbollah executed a precision strike on Israel's elite Golani Brigade south of Haifa, which was not a random or civilian target but rather a well-calculated attack aimed at a key military unit, further testing Israel's air defense systems.



The mother of an Israeli soldier injured during the attack shared moments from the incident. The wounded soldier recounted that they had just returned from a patrol and entered the dining hall when a loud explosion occurred, and they saw a drone penetrating the ceiling.



The area was filled with shrapnel, resulting in injuries and fatalities among soldiers, with some in critical condition.



This incident reflects the soldiers' "last supper" in the Golani training camp dining hall located in the Binyamina area south of Haifa.



How did a Hezbollah drone manage to traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory and disrupt the soldiers' dinner?



Hezbollah's operation was highly coordinated and multifaceted. The group first launched dozens of rockets toward various locations, including Nahariyya and Acre, to engage Israel's air defense systems.



Simultaneously, multiple drones were deployed.



At least one successfully bypassed detection and defenses, striking the Golani Brigade's camp while Israeli forces prepared for operations in Lebanon, according to a Hezbollah statement.



While Hezbollah has not released further details, Israeli media have reported that the drone was likely an Iranian-made Sayyad-107, a type widely used by Hezbollah.



According to these reports, Israeli radar detected the drone but lost track of it before it reached its target.



The strike has intensified discussions about Israel's ability to defend against drone attacks, especially since it has struggled to intercept a significant number of drones since October 8.



How will this operation affect the trajectory of the war, and could it mark a strategic turning point in the ongoing hostilities?