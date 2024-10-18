News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Over a year after October 7, Israel has exacted revenge on the mastermind behind the attack, assassinating Yahya Sinwar.
As one of the founders of Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Sinwar had played a pivotal role in strengthening the group's ties with Iran and Hezbollah. Over time, he became the face of the hardline faction within Hamas.
Now, the critical question is: who will succeed Sinwar, and how will this shape the future of the movement, the ongoing war, and the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas?
One of the leading contenders for Sinwar's position is his brother, Mohammad Sinwar.
Born in 1975, Mohammad is a prominent military leader within the Al-Qassam Brigades. He has rarely appeared publicly or spoken to the media but is regarded as a key figure in Hamas' military structure.
Mohammad is believed to have overseen several major military operations, including managing the network of tunnels used by Hamas for launching attacks against Israel.
Mohammad's ideology closely aligns with that of his late brother, advocating armed resistance and rejecting any negotiations with Israel unless Hamas' conditions are met. This stance places him firmly within the movement's hardline faction. His strong ties to Iran and Hezbollah suggest that these alliances would continue to flourish under his leadership should he be appointed to the top position.
If Mohammad Sinwar is chosen to succeed his brother, Hamas is expected to maintain its hardline approach on the battlefield and in negotiations over the Israeli hostages.
However, other names have emerged on the political front as possible successors, including Khalil al-Hayya, Yahya Sinwar's deputy.
Al-Hayya, who has coordinated closely with Sinwar and led negotiations for ceasefires and prisoner exchanges, is seen as more flexible than Sinwar. While still aligned with the movement's broader goals, his leadership could potentially signal a slight shift towards negotiation and de-escalation.
Another potential successor is Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas from abroad.
Meshaal's extensive regional network and his ability to build alliances could steer Hamas back towards negotiations with Israel and neighboring states, should he be elected. His return could mark a significant change in the movement's strategy, especially concerning dialogue with external powers.
However, figures such as Mousa Abu Marzook represent a more hardline wing within Hamas, staunchly opposing direct negotiations with Israel and favoring continued armed resistance. Should someone like Abu Marzook rise to power, it could signal a continuation, or even intensification, of military actions against Israel, potentially expanding the war to other fronts.
Yahya Sinwar's leadership bridged the political and military wings of Hamas. His assassination leaves the movement at a crossroads, with various scenarios in play.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Leadership
Transition
Hamas
World
Al-Qassam Brigades
Position
Next
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
0
Middle East News
2024-08-06
Hamas official: Sinwar’s leadership backed by entire movement
Middle East News
2024-08-06
Hamas official: Sinwar’s leadership backed by entire movement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
3
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
5
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More