Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A resident fleeing southern Lebanon to Beirut to escape the war’s flames lost both of his cars in a fire that broke out near a building where he sought refuge.



In the details, around 8 a.m. Saturday, a fire ignited in the Hamra area after a power generator and its diesel tanks caught fire. The generator was located near residential buildings.



The fire caused minor injuries to a foreign worker who jumped from an upper floor due to the thick smoke. A Lebanese woman also sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.



Material damage was significant. According to the Civil Defense, about 25 cars were burned, and several nearby buildings were also damaged.



The incident in Hamra recalls similar events that have occurred repeatedly in Beirut, all linked to the presence of generators.



This raises the question: What safety standards are in place for locating generators near residential buildings?



Some generator owners appear to disregard necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, the state has failed to regulate this business, not just during the current war, but long before, allowing it to grow unchecked.