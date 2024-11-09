Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

2024-11-09 | 13:20
Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards
2min
Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A resident fleeing southern Lebanon to Beirut to escape the war’s flames lost both of his cars in a fire that broke out near a building where he sought refuge.

In the details, around 8 a.m. Saturday, a fire ignited in the Hamra area after a power generator and its diesel tanks caught fire. The generator was located near residential buildings.

The fire caused minor injuries to a foreign worker who jumped from an upper floor due to the thick smoke. A Lebanese woman also sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. 

Material damage was significant. According to the Civil Defense, about 25 cars were burned, and several nearby buildings were also damaged.

The incident in Hamra recalls similar events that have occurred repeatedly in Beirut, all linked to the presence of generators. 

This raises the question: What safety standards are in place for locating generators near residential buildings?

Some generator owners appear to disregard necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents. Meanwhile, the state has failed to regulate this business, not just during the current war, but long before, allowing it to grow unchecked.
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

