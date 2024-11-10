Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut between Wednesday and Friday with a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to address both Israeli and Lebanese concerns.



The plan is intended as a temporary truce, setting the groundwork for broader compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, particularly in securing Lebanon’s southern border.



What does the proposed agreement entail?



While Lebanon has not yet received the final draft, sources from LBCI report that the two-month ceasefire period would focus on enforcing Resolution 1701 in its entirety, including deploying the Lebanese Army along the southern border.



In exchange, Israeli forces would withdraw from southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Army moves into previously occupied positions, specifically south of the Litani River, to assume responsibility.



The withdrawal would be overseen by a technical military committee, including personnel from UNIFIL and other international forces, to ensure adherence to Resolution 1701, which mandates that no unauthorized weapons be present south of the Litani River outside the Lebanese Army’s control.



If accepted, the ceasefire would entail that Hezbollah and other armed factions in Lebanon refrain from attacking Israel, while Israel would cease ground, air, and sea incursions, as well as other offensive operations within Lebanon.



What are the Lebanese and Israeli conditions for concluding a ceasefire agreement?



Lebanon has two primary conditions for the ceasefire: the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the respect for Lebanese sovereignty by Israel across land, sea, and air.



Meanwhile, Israel has indicated that its primary concern is empowering Lebanese security forces with the authority to enforce the ceasefire and prevent any violations by Hezbollah or other armed groups.



Sources close to the negotiations have indicated to LBCI that Hochstein’s visit suggests that Lebanese demands have been considered in the proposed plan. Lebanon has reportedly assured full compliance with Resolution 1701 during the truce period, a commitment that has been conveyed to Israeli officials through U.S. and French mediators and the United Nations.



What comes after the ceasefire?



If the ceasefire holds and Hezbollah withdraws its armed presence from south of the Litani River, indirect tripartite meetings involving the Lebanese Army, Israel, and UNIFIL will resume addressing 13 disputed border points. These discussions would be a preliminary step toward negotiating a formal border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



Therefore, Hochstein’s visit presents a renewed opportunity for diplomacy over military escalation, with both sides awaiting his arrival and watching the unfolding situation on the ground closely.