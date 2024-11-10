News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut between Wednesday and Friday with a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to address both Israeli and Lebanese concerns.
The plan is intended as a temporary truce, setting the groundwork for broader compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, particularly in securing Lebanon’s southern border.
What does the proposed agreement entail?
While Lebanon has not yet received the final draft, sources from LBCI report that the two-month ceasefire period would focus on enforcing Resolution 1701 in its entirety, including deploying the Lebanese Army along the southern border.
In exchange, Israeli forces would withdraw from southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Army moves into previously occupied positions, specifically south of the Litani River, to assume responsibility.
The withdrawal would be overseen by a technical military committee, including personnel from UNIFIL and other international forces, to ensure adherence to Resolution 1701, which mandates that no unauthorized weapons be present south of the Litani River outside the Lebanese Army’s control.
If accepted, the ceasefire would entail that Hezbollah and other armed factions in Lebanon refrain from attacking Israel, while Israel would cease ground, air, and sea incursions, as well as other offensive operations within Lebanon.
What are the Lebanese and Israeli conditions for concluding a ceasefire agreement?
Lebanon has two primary conditions for the ceasefire: the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the respect for Lebanese sovereignty by Israel across land, sea, and air.
Meanwhile, Israel has indicated that its primary concern is empowering Lebanese security forces with the authority to enforce the ceasefire and prevent any violations by Hezbollah or other armed groups.
Sources close to the negotiations have indicated to LBCI that Hochstein’s visit suggests that Lebanese demands have been considered in the proposed plan. Lebanon has reportedly assured full compliance with Resolution 1701 during the truce period, a commitment that has been conveyed to Israeli officials through U.S. and French mediators and the United Nations.
What comes after the ceasefire?
If the ceasefire holds and Hezbollah withdraws its armed presence from south of the Litani River, indirect tripartite meetings involving the Lebanese Army, Israel, and UNIFIL will resume addressing 13 disputed border points. These discussions would be a preliminary step toward negotiating a formal border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Israel.
Therefore, Hochstein’s visit presents a renewed opportunity for diplomacy over military escalation, with both sides awaiting his arrival and watching the unfolding situation on the ground closely.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Amos Hochstein
US
Beirut
Proposal
Ceasefire
Agreement
Next
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire talks
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
0
World News
2024-10-30
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
World News
2024-10-30
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09
Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09
Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09
Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09
Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-03
Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans, Trump embraces violent rhetoric
World News
2024-11-03
Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans, Trump embraces violent rhetoric
0
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
07:56
24 people killed in Israel's strike on Almat in Jbeil, eight others injured
Lebanon News
07:56
24 people killed in Israel's strike on Almat in Jbeil, eight others injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Humanitarian aid from Malta Organization arrives at Beirut’s Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Humanitarian aid from Malta Organization arrives at Beirut’s Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
2
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:34
Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District
Lebanon News
03:34
Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District
5
Middle East News
08:32
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
08:32
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
6
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
7
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More