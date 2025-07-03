Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

News Bulletin Reports
03-07-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb

Israel has launched a new military operation in Gaza, described as more intense than the previous campaign, “Operation Gideon's Chariot.” The operation is expected to proceed swiftly, ahead of any potential prisoner exchange or ceasefire agreement.

The primary objective of the operation is to take control of Beit Hanoun. According to Israel, it has only achieved 50 percent of its targets there so far, whether in terms of destroying tunnels or eliminating Hamas members.

The second is to take control of Gaza City, where the capacity to produce improvised explosive devices still exists and where two Hamas brigades are still active.

To carry out the operation, the Israeli army has brought five military divisions into the Gaza Strip, and officials emphasize that there will be no compromise on the return of hostages and the destruction of Hamas there.

These accelerated steps came after Hamas expressed satisfaction with the U.S. clarifications regarding guarantees to end the war, bringing the deal closer than ever before.

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, during the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deal includes the release of ten living hostages in five stages, during a sixty-day ceasefire, the handover of eighteen bodies of Israeli captives, and a ban on holding captive release celebrations, which Hamas has organized after every previous deal.

This deal is the first stage, during which the parties seek to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.

Israel, which seeks to exit Gaza having achieved a central objective, has laid out a plan for intense combat and is also relying on informants.

According to an Israeli report, two new militias have been revealed in the Gaza Strip, whose members receive support with weapons and humanitarian aid from Israel and salaries from the Palestinian Authority.

The two militias have joined the ranks of the Yasser Abu Shabab militia, which Israel had used as a covert tool in Gaza. The group caused chaos in the Strip, seized control of aid distribution, and incited protests against Hamas.

Hamas is now giving Abu Shabab a deadline to turn himself into the judiciary on charges of treason, espionage for foreign entities, forming an armed cell, and armed rebellion.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-07

Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11

Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28

Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story

LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More