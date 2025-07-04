Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

Hezbollah has launched a major strategic review following its devastating war with Israel, which includes discussions about reducing its role as an armed group—though without fully surrendering its weapons, three informed sources told Reuters.

A regional security source and a senior Lebanese official said there are also doubts about how much support Iran, now emerging from a fierce conflict with Israel, can continue to provide.

Another senior official familiar with Hezbollah’s internal deliberations said the group is holding secret discussions over its next steps.

The official added that small committees are meeting either in person or remotely to discuss issues such as the group’s leadership structure, political role, social and development work, and its weapons.

According to the official and two other sources familiar with the talks, Hezbollah has concluded that the vast arsenal it built to deter Israel and prevent attacks on Lebanon has become a liability.

“Hezbollah had a surplus of power, and all that power turned into a curse,” the official said, emphasizing that Hezbollah is “not suicidal.”

The sources said Hezbollah is now considering handing over some of the weapons it stores in other parts of the country—particularly missiles and drones, which pose the biggest threat to Israel—on the condition that Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon and halts its attacks.

However, the sources said the group will not give up its entire arsenal. Hezbollah, for example, plans to retain light weapons and anti-tank missiles as a means of repelling future attacks.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Weapons

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-29

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Iran will continue its retaliation in response to US attacks: Senior Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israeli army claims striking suspect in Lebanon involved in 'Iranian-backed plots against Israel'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More