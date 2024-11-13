Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite the strong relationship between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there was concern among Israel's supporters that the Republican Party might lean toward an "American isolationism" policy in foreign affairs.



However, Trump, through his appointments to his team, confirmed that his administration would be more supportive of Israel.



His first decision was to appoint New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik, it is worth noting, had previously questioned university presidents during waves of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.



The nomination of Mike Huckabee as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel was not a coincidence. The former Arkansas Governor is well-known for his strong support of Israel, his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, and his endorsement of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



The selection of Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser, a former Special Forces officer, fits within this context. Waltz sharply criticized the Biden administration for undermining support for Israel during the Gaza and Lebanon wars.



In an op-ed, he argued that the incoming administration should "let Israel finish the job" and "get it over with fast" against Hamas.



On Iran, Waltz is clear about pushing Washington to prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons, advocating for a diplomatic and economic pressure campaign to stop Iran from supporting what he calls its "terror proxies."



Trump also appointed Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Rubio is considered a stronger supporter of Israel than Trump himself, having stated in 2016 that Trump did not support Israel enough.



As for the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Trump appointed Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran.



Hegseth is known for his hawkish stance on Iran and his active role in the "United Against Nuclear Iran" organization.



Trump also nominated former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).



Ratcliffe strongly condemned the Biden administration, accusing it of withholding intelligence to prevent Israel from launching an attack on Rafah earlier this year.



He also praised Israel's actions against Iran, considering them to align with Trump's doctrine of maximum pressure, based on the belief that the only way to deter "terrorists" like Iran and its proxies is through full control.



This is part of Trump's administration, which will be one of the most supportive not only of Israel but also of the far-right within Israel.