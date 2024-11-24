News
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24 | 12:54
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has accused Iran of planning the kidnapping and killing of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an emissary of the Haredi Chabad movement, in the United Arab Emirates. The murder has reignited tensions between the two countries, with Israel vowing to hold those responsible accountable by any means necessary.
The Israeli-Iranian conflict extends far beyond the UAE incident, encompassing disputes over Iran's nuclear program and its alleged role in delaying a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. Israel claims Iran has not given final approval to amendments requested during talks mediated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv.
Despite the accusations, optimism remains that an agreement will be reached within two weeks.
Ongoing discussions between Washington and Tel Aviv are focused on clarifying Israeli demands, particularly concerning the role of the Lebanese Army, mechanisms to ensure the agreement's implementation, and details on U.S. oversight of Lebanese military activities.
According to Israeli sources, efforts are centered on establishing clear criteria to minimize responses to agreement violations. These measures aim to reduce incidents requiring Israeli retaliation while ensuring precise guidelines for addressing breaches.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility of diplomatic efforts failing.
The army has reportedly drafted plans to continue its airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon despite recommendations from senior commanders to halt ground incursions.
As uncertainty looms over the northern front, tensions escalated Sunday with what was described as a "Tel Aviv for Beirut" equation.
Rockets targeting Tel Aviv marked the largest barrage since morning hours, while Israeli fighter jets scrambled to intercept Hezbollah drones without success. Northern Israeli towns endured heavy shelling, highlighting the growing volatility along the border.
